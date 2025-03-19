Former volunteer police officer admits taking pictures of footage showing body

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former special constable has pleaded guilty to a string of criminal charges after using his mobile phone to take photographs of police footage showing the body of a crime victim.

William Heggs was warned he is “looking at going to prison” when he is sentenced in May, after admitting 11 computer misuse and data protection offences, including securing unauthorised access to data and recklessly obtaining or disclosing personal data.

Among the charges admitted by Heggs was one that he “accessed body-worn footage covering a crime scene involving victim Mr William Harty” and took photographs of it on his personal mobile phone.

Heggs, who is 23 but was aged 20 at the time of the offences, had also been accused of misconduct in a public office, which was not proceeded with by the Crown in light of his guilty pleas.

A total of 16 prospective jurors in the case were in court on Wednesday to see Heggs, of Copeland Avenue, Leicester, enter his guilty pleas, removing the need for a trial in the case.

Prosecutor Cathlyn Orchard told the court after the pleas were entered that Heggs was employed as a special police constable by Leicestershire Police and had “broken the rules” regarding access to sensitive materials, storing some of it on his personal mobile phone.

The former volunteer officer had shared material with friends, the court heard, and had also shared an image of “a serious crime” with a colleague who had nothing to do with the investigation but “did the right thing and reported the matter”.

The charge relating to Mr Harty admitted by Heggs covered a time-span between October 24 and November 14, 2021.

Mr Harty, 28, was taken from Bedale Drive in Leicester to a hospital on October 25 2021 with head injuries, where he died the following morning.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Martin Casey, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for three years and four months in May 2022.

Other offences admitted by Heggs at Leicester Crown Court related to images of arrests, a stop-and-search of suspects, and a computer screen showing details of suspects.

Heggs had previously denied accessing footage of Mr Harty and taking pictures of it.

The ex-officer was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct which began in November 2021.

Judge Timothy Spencer KC adjourned sentence in the case until May 9 after an application for a pre-sentence report supported by the fact that Heggs is neurodiverse and has no previous convictions.

Granting bail until the sentencing hearing, the judge told Heggs: “Of course you will receive credit for those guilty pleas.

“It will not be as much credit as if you had owned up months ago, as probably you should have.

“You understand, I am sure, that you are looking at going to prison for this. I don’t want you to be under any illusions. That’s not to say you definitely will but that is where you might be heading.”