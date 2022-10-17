Jump to content

Suspect denies manslaughter of woman who was hit by car

Ian Curson pleaded not guilty to the unlawful killing of Caragh Eaton and will face trial next year.

Matthew Cooper
Monday 17 October 2022 10:37
Floral tributes left near to the scene in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, where a 28-year-old woman was killed in a suspected hit-and-run (PA)
A 42-year-old man will face trial next year after denying the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.

Ian Curson is accused of unlawfully killing Caragh Eaton, 28, who was pronounced dead shortly after a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, on Tuesday September 6.

Curson, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, appeared at the city’s Crown Court on Monday and spoke only to confirm his name and not guilty pleas to charges of manslaughter and possessing a ratchet as an offensive weapon.

The defendant, who appeared via a video-link to HMP Leicester, made an unsuccessful bail application during the half-hour hearing.

Judge Timothy Spencer KC told Curson he would face a trial lasting around nine days, setting a provisional trial date of April 11.

