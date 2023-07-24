Jump to content

Man accused of manslaughter in car death case now facing murder charge

The case against Ian Curson, aged 42, is expected to be opened by the Crown on Tuesday.

Matthew Cooper
Monday 24 July 2023 12:57
Floral tributes left in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar (Josh Payne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man accused of the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car has denied a further charge of murder.

Ian Curson, 42, entered a not guilty plea to the new charge on Monday, before a jury was sworn in to try him at Leicester Crown Court.

Prosecutors allege Curson unlawfully killed Caragh Eaton, 28, who was pronounced dead shortly after a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, on Tuesday September 6 last year.

Curson, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, also denies manslaughter and possessing a ratchet as an offensive weapon.

Jurors were told the case will be opened by prosecution KC Tim Clark on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last for around six weeks.

