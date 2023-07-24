Man accused of manslaughter in car death case now facing murder charge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man accused of the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car has denied a further charge of murder.

Ian Curson, 42, entered a not guilty plea to the new charge on Monday, before a jury was sworn in to try him at Leicester Crown Court.

Prosecutors allege Curson unlawfully killed Caragh Eaton, 28, who was pronounced dead shortly after a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, on Tuesday September 6 last year.

Curson, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, also denies manslaughter and possessing a ratchet as an offensive weapon.

Jurors were told the case will be opened by prosecution KC Tim Clark on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last for around six weeks.