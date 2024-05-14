Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found in Leicester home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found in a property in Leicester.

Police were called to the property in Bolsover Street shortly after 8.05pm on Monday and discovered the body.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, where he is being questioned by detectives.

Leicestershire Police said the property will be cordoned off while officers carry out inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: “A team of detectives are continuing to work to understand what has occurred and a cordon will remain in place while we thoroughly examine the scene.

“We currently have a man arrested in connection with the death and he continues to be interviewed by police.

“Family liaison officers have also been deployed and they are supporting the victim’s family at this extremely difficult and distressing time.

“House-to-house inquiries and a trawl of CCTV is being carried out in the area and if anyone has any footage or information which may assist, they are asked to get in touch.

“We understand that the incident may have caused some alarm in the community, and we would like to reassure you that this is an isolated incident.

“Local officers will be out and about in the area to reassure people.

“If anyone has concerns, they are asked to approach them or contact 101.”