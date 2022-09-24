Eight people charged over Leicester unrest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Eight people have now been charged in relation to unrest that has erupted in Leicester.

Police said they have made a total of 47 arrests over the disorder sparked by tensions between the city’s Muslim and Hindu communities.

More follows...