Girl, 11, injured in Leicester Square stabbing revealed to be Australian tourist

The mother and daughter attacked by a knifeman in Leicester Square earlier this week were Australian tourists.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said it was in contact with the 34-year-old mother and child after the 11-year-old was stabbed “eight times” in central London on Monday.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to two Australians injured in London,” an official told The Independent.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, has been charged with the attempted murder of the girl and possession of a bladed article in a public place, said in court to be a steak knife.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt.

Prosecutor David Burns told the court a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were in Leicester Square as tourists when a man “approached the girl, placed her into a headlock, he’s then stabbed her eight times to the body”.

Police officers at the scene in Leicester Square, London (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said she was wounded in the face, shoulder, wrist and neck area before members of the public intervened and when police arrived they found a man being held on the ground..

The court heard Pintaru is a Romanian citizen of no fixed address and the charges were read to him through an interpreter during the 10-minute hearing.

Mr Burns told the court the girl was still in hospital undergoing treatment and that she required plastic surgery.

Police were called to reports of the stabbing in the central London tourist spot at 11.34am on Monday.

The girl’s 34-year-old mother was initially thought to have also been hurt but blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own, the Metropolitan Police said.

Her daughter was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening, the force added.

Police said on Monday that there was no suggestion the incident was terror-related, and officers do not believe the suspect and the victims were known to each other.

Leicester Square and the surrounding area attracts an estimated 2.5 million visitors every week and is home to shops, theatres, cinemas and restaurants.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Ioan Pintaru appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court ( Elizabeth Cook/PA )

The stabbing happened near the TWG Tea shop, which is beside the Lego store and in front of the M&Ms store.

A shop security guard leapt in to help the girl as she was being attacked.

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their family. We will continue to provide support to them over the coming days and weeks.

“I would like to pay tribute to the members of the public, including staff from local businesses, who bravely intervened in this incident. They put themselves at risk and showed the best of London in doing so.”

Pintaru was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 10.

More follows on this breaking news story....