Tarmac says improvements have been made after man killed at company quarry

The company that owns a quarry where a man was fatally crushed has expressed its condolences to his family and said it has taken steps to rectify the issues that caused his death.

Luke Branston, 26, was working as an external contractor when he was trapped between a feed hopper he was repairing and a conveyor at the Mountsorrel Quarry in Leicestershire on June 21, 2017.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found several issues at the quarry which contributed to his death, including that the conveyor had not been isolated.

We have fully co-operated with the Health and Safety Executive throughout the investigation and have implemented a number of actions to prevent reoccurrence Tarmac

Tarmac Aggregates Limited, part of the Tarmac group, was fined £1,275,000 at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for Tarmac said: “We acknowledge the impact of the tragic incident which occurred at Mountsorrel Quarry in 2017 and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Luke Branston.

“The safety of everyone at our sites is of the highest importance to Tarmac and is the primary focus at our operations every day.

“We have fully co-operated with the Health and Safety Executive throughout the investigation and have implemented a number of actions to prevent reoccurrence.”