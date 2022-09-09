For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.

Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.

Leicestershire Police on Friday released the first photograph of Caragh after she was officially identified by the force.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team: “A team of detectives are working around the clock to piece together the events of, and leading up to, Caragh’s death.

“Anyone in the community who hasn’t yet spoken to police and who may have information, please contact us.

“There are officers in the area carrying out enquiries – approach them, or send information online.

“Dash cam footage or doorbell footage may provide us with some vital information. Please look and contact us.”

(Anita Maric / SWNS)

Tributes flooded in on social media to the ‘beautiful and kind’ young lady who ran a Facebook page for car enthusiasts after her death was announced.

Craig Gibson wrote: “Rip Caragh Eaton, such sad news to hear, you were a beautiful young lady who wouldn’t hurt a fly, so sad to hear what’s happened to her, what a twisted world we live in.”

Katie Malin added: “I’d just like to put a post out and say we are shocked and saddened to hear about the news of Caragh Eaton she founded this group along side myself with a hope of bringing the car community together.

“Such a lovely, kind lady that I am sure will leave a hole in the hearts of those she touched.”

(Anita Maric / SWNS)

David Carpenter added: “She was just such a gentle and kind soul. This is so tragic, my thoughts go out to her family. I just can’t believe it. RIP.”

Earlier this week neighbours told how Caragh was run over multiple times outside her home.

One resident added: “She’s been hit once and he’s gone back again to drive over her two or three more times. It’s just horrific.

“When police came the guy was hiding in the house and then tried to jump two garden fences getting away.”

Another neighbour added: “I didn’t know her well but she seemed a lovely girl.

“She must have been hit within seconds of leaving her house as she was only a few metres away from her door.

“Whether somebody was lying in wait for her, I just don’t know. I’ve never known her to be involved in any trouble. It’s heartbreaking.”