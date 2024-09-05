Boy, 14, appears in court charged with murdering 80-year-old man

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering an 80-year-old grandfather in a park assault.

A murder investigation was launched after Bhim Kohli died from serious injuries he suffered while walking his dog Rocky in Franklin Park, seconds away from his home in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, on Sunday evening.

The teenager appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court, acting as a youth court, on Thursday and was remanded in custody until he makes an appearance at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday afternoon.

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Four other children – a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – were arrested on suspicion of murder, but were released with no further action.

Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination found that Mr Kohli died as a result of a neck injury, pending further tests.

His family have described him as a “loving, caring person” who enjoyed walking their family dog at the park “many times a day”.

Leicestershire Police said they had made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with the victim.

Following further contact with the watchdog, the force has now made a mandatory referral.