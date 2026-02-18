Police officer denies two counts of raping a woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A police constable from Leicestershire has appeared in court to deny raping a woman.

Stephen Reynolds, 28, who was charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon.

He denied two counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration during a short hearing in front of Judge David Herbert KC.

The force previously said the charges relate to an offence reported in 2019 by one adult female victim who is known to the defendant.

Reynolds is suspended from Leicestershire Police and currently remains on bail.

Judge Herbert told Reynolds, of Stoney Stanton, he would not be able to face a trial until next year due to a backlog of cases and renewed his bail with conditions not to contact the victim.

He said: “The earliest trial we can get is 30 March next year, I’m afraid, but that is rather earlier compared to other courts.

“Keep in touch with your solicitors in the meantime.

“Make sure you come to the trial. If you don’t, you will commit a bail act offence. You will know that.”

He added: “You may go now, thank you Mr Reynolds.”

The trial is expected to last for five days.