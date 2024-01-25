Wedding DJ jailed after urinating on cancer patient in bizarre Snapchat prank

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wedding DJ who filmed himself urinating on a cancer patient in a club toilet and posted the video on Snapchat has been jailed for 14 weeks.

Leigh Brookfield, 40, admitted common assault after the Boxing Day video went viral on social media.

In the footage, Brookfield can be seen standing next to Peter Barton at the urinals of Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club.

While Mr Barton tells him about his health issues, Brookfield responds “sorry to hear about that bud” while urinating on him, with his victim unaware of his actions.

Since the incident, Brookfield has been banned for life from the club for his “vile actions”.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Barton said: “When I saw this video I actually cried.

“I couldn’t believe someone would do that to another person. I was breathless and my blood pressure was through the roof.

“I just feel that his actions were absolutely disgusting.”

Mr Barton described the video as “extremely upsetting” and said he felt concerned that people might recognise him because of it.

In a statement, Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club wrote: “(Peter) was understandably upset about this incident as he has recently had treatment for cancer.

“We are a family friendly club and are devastated that our name has been bought into this despicable act by a person who has no association with the club and through no fault of our own. Leigh Brookfield has been banned from the club for life for his vile actions.”

Representing him, Robert Thomas said: “There is very little that can be said in Mr Brookfield’s favour.

“He is extremely embarrassed, ashamed and very sorry about what he has done.

“Quite frankly, he is appalled by himself.”

Mr Thomas said Brookfield had apologised in a pre-sentence report, as well as in letters to the court, and wanted to apologise again through him.

He told the court Brookfield lives with his partner, who is due to give birth in February, and has caring responsibilities for his teenage daughter.

Mr Thomas described the incident as a “wake-up call” to his client, who had stopped drinking and taking drugs, adding that the prospect of prison “terrified” him.

Sentencing Brookfield, the judge described how Mr Barton had spoken about his cancer diagnosis.

“Most people would have responded with kind words of sympathy,” Judge Layton told him. “Your response was to urinate on the back of his clothing which you filmed.”

The judge said Mr Barton was unaware of what happened until he saw the video.

“You were clearly mocking him while you were in drink,” he told Brookfield.

He imposed a 14-week prison sentence, of which Brookfield will serve half before being released, and ordered him to pay £500 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 in costs.