Nottingham woman jailed for manslaughter after filming stepson’s death

A woman who filmed her three-year-old stepson as he lay dying from a brain injury has been jailed for manslaughter.

Leila Borrington was sentenced to 15 years at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Passing sentence on Borrington, High Court judge Mr Justice Nicklin said the unlawful killing of her stepson Harvey Borrington, who had severe non-verbal autism, had had a profound effect on his loved ones.

The judge told the 23-year-old that the death of her stepson in Nottinghamshire in August 2021 must have been the result of a "sustained violent assault".

Text messages Borrington had sent after breaking Harvey’s arm in April 2021 showed "a shocking lack of care and concern" for the youngster, the judge said.

A Nottingham Crown Court jury, which deliberated for more than 24 hours, previously cleared Borrington of murder after concluding that she had not intended to kill or cause really serious injury.

Harvey Borrington (Nottinghamshire Police/PA

Returning a total of seven verdicts, jurors also cleared Borrington of three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A trial which started on November 16 last year was told Harvey sustained fatal head injuries, including a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, at Borrington’s home in Main Road, Jacksdale, near Mansfield , on August 7 2021.

He died in hospital two days later.

Borrington told the trial she had never harmed Harvey, claiming that he had fallen off a sofa.

The court heard that prior to ringing 999, the 23-year-old texted Harvey’s father, who was out at the cinema, saying: “Why does this happen to me?”

She also videoed Harvey as he lay dying on the floor.

During the proceedings, an expert witness called by the prosecution said that “the account provided by the caregiver does not explain the extent of the injuries” and added that she believed Harvey had died as a result of “direct blunt force trauma”, sustained after Borrington “assaulted” the youngster.

Other injuries sustained by Harvey in the weeks prior to his death included a spiral arm fracture, a scrape on his back and marks on his ears and face.

Borrington told the court that these injuries were either self-inflicted or, in the case of the arm fracture, caused when she pulled Harvey up as he tripped walking up the stairs.

During the trial, prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC argued that Borrington had “twisted and turned” her story to suit the evidence.

Mr Hankin also claimed that Borrington targeted Harvey, who was autistic and communicated through hand gestures and a handful of words, because he was unable to articulate when he was in pain.

After the verdicts were returned, Mr Justice Nicklin excused jurors from further jury service for 10 years and remanded Borrington in custody.

Thanking the jury panel for its “crucial” decision-making, the judge added: “You all now know how critically important juries are to our jury system.”