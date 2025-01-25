Boy, 14, charged with murder of 12-year-old Birmingham schoolboy Leo Ross

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A boy aged 14 has been charged with the murder of “amazing” 12-year-old Birmingham schoolboy Leo Ross, police have said.

Leo was stabbed on Tuesday 21 January before he was found injured near Scribers Lane in Hall Green, Birmingham, at around 3:40pm. He died in hospital at 7:30pm.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been remanded in custody and will appear in Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with Leo’s murder and the possession of a bladed article.

He has also been charged with six counts of assault against different people over the past three months, West Midlands Police said. None of the assaults involved a knife.

open image in gallery Officers sweep the woodland for clues ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Leo’s family described him as an “amazing, kind, loving boy”. In a statement via the police, they said: “Not only has Leo’s life been taken, all of our lives have as well. Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone.

"The family want to thank the school, the police and everyone involved in the investigation and supporting us all through this horrific time."

On Thursday, West Midlands Police said a 14-year-old boy being questioned Leo’s murder was also suspected of involvement in three assaults on pensioners committed over three days.

He was held on suspicion of assaults on victims in their 70s and 80s which occurred in the same area on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

open image in gallery Flowers left near the scene ( PA Media )

Tuesday’s assault on a pensioner happened shortly before Leo was attacked near the River Cole in the Shire Country Park, where he was believed to be on his way home from school.

The charges brought against the 14-year-old include two counts of serious assault of a woman on 19 and 20 January, two counts of assault of a woman on 22 October and 21 January, and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Diane Henson, executive headteacher at Leo’s school, described his death as a tragedy in a tribute released on Wednesday.

She said: “Leo was a lively and happy young man. He had many very good friends who he absolutely adored, and they adored him.

“He was just a lovely and bright member of the school community. We’re supporting the children at school and are opening a book of condolence with the family’s permission.

open image in gallery Police officers at the scene near Scribers Lane ( PA Wire )

“Our thoughts are with Leo’s family and all his friends today.”

The mother of a boy in Leo’s school form said earlier this week: “He was a gentle, really kind-hearted boy that was never horrible to anyone. That was my son’s words. He said he didn’t have a bad bone in his body.”

She said of the stabbing and the victim’s age: “It’s shocking – it’s a horrible world. I worry for my son. He’s really upset and distressed and he’s scared. Him and his friends used to hang around here.”

Specialist officers are supporting Leo’s family and police continue to have a high-profile presence in the area to offer support.

The investigation into Leo’s death continues, and anyone with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police.