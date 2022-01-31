Lesma Jackson: Man charged with murdering elderly mother in north London

A man has been charged with the murder of his mother, say police, following the death of an 84-year-old woman in north London.

Fifty-year-old Gareth Jackson, of Stainton Road, Enfield, is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 31 January.

Met Police officers were called to a residential address on the same road at around 2.15am on Sunday following concerns for the welfare of an elderly woman.

The force discovered Lesma Jackson, 84, suffering from a number of injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted “in due course”, the Met said.

A 50-year-old man was later arrested at the Enfield address on suspicion of murder.

Mr Jackson was charged in the early hours of Monday.

Officer are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 936/30Jan.