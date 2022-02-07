An alleged confession by serial killer Levi Bellfield to two more murders is to be formally reviewed, officials have said.

Lawyers representing Michael Stone, who was jailed for life after being convicted of the 1996 killing of Lin and Megan Russell, renewed calls for their client to be released in light of what they called a “miscarriage of justice”.

They said they had received a full written confession from Bellfield, which said that he had killed the mother and daughter in a brutal hammer attack.

Stone is currently serving three life sentences for the murders of Ms Russell and her six-year-old daughter, who were found bludgeoned to death in Chillenden, Kent.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said on Monday that it had not yet received any new material from Stone’s legal representatives.

“Once it is received, the material will be carefully analysed, and appropriate enquiries made,” a spokesperson said.

“Once the review of all material is complete, the CCRC will then determine whether there is a real possibility that the Court of Appeal will quash Mr Stone’s conviction.”

Bellfield is thought to be the only criminal in UK legal history to be serving two whole-life orders – for the murder of Milly Dowler, the killings of Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange, and the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy.

If the commission decides that his alleged confession meets the required threshold, judges will decide whether Stone’s conviction is safe, or whether to order a retrial.

Stone has maintained his innocence despite being convicted twice for the Chillenden murders. His first conviction was quashed because evidence against him from prisoners was found to be unreliable.

He was convicted again at his second trial in 2001, and an appeal in 2005 was unsuccessful.

Stone applied for a CCRC review the following year, but in 2010 the body decided not to refer his case to the Court of Appeal.

He made a second review application in 2017. “As part of this second review, the CCRC has carried out extensive investigations – including forensic tests – on additional information and materials supplied by Mr Stone’s legal representatives,” a CCRC spokesperson said.

“The CCRC contacted Mr Stone’s legal representatives before Christmas on the results of those investigations, and has given them until the end of February to respond. We await their response to what was shared with them.”

The body said it was in touch with Kent Police to ensure the Russell family is kept fully informed of any developments.

Lin and Megan Russell were murdered in 1996 (Handout/PA)

Ms Russell’s other daughter, Josie, then nine, suffered severe head injuries in the 1996 attack, and the family’s dog, Lucy, was killed.

Stone’s solicitor said he had received a “genuine” four-page statement from Bellfield giving details of his involvement in the killings, which if found to be true would mean his client had suffered a miscarriage of justice.

Paul Bacon told the PA news agency: “I will now meet with colleagues following this remarkable development to finally, after many years, get freedom for Michael Stone. This is the evidence that will prove he is innocent.”

Barrister Mark McDonald said on Twitter on Saturday: “For over 21 years I have represented Michael Stone who was wrongly convicted of the Chillenden murders.

“Levi Belfield [sic] has made a full written confession to the crimes. Michael Stone is innocent and must be immediately released from prison.

“Stone has been in prison for 26 years despite plenty of evidence that this is a miscarriage of justice.”

Stone’s sister, Barbara Stone, has been campaigning for his freedom, and told the media that Bellfield’s conviction was “not just chin-wagging”.

“I have believed Bellfield for a long time, but never thought he would have the guts to formalise a statement that can be used as evidence,” she added.

“He has described his movements that day in great detail, how he committed the murder, and even what he did with the implements used.

“My heart goes out to the Russell family, who have endured endless pain, as we seek to prove Mick is innocent.

“I think it is in all our interests to have this matter investigated when there is a realistic possibility it could bring closure.”

Last year, Mr McDonald said a bootlace found at the scene could be an “absolutely huge” and crucial piece of evidence.

He said there was “no forensic, no identification evidence at all” against Stone, and that the bootlace could yield DNA that would “undoubtedly point away” from his client.

Kent Police said the shoelace had been subjected to exhaustive testing, and that a previous investigation carried out by Scotland Yard into allegations Bellfield was involved in the murders had found no evidence to support the claims.

“Following two trials at which Stone was found guilty by a jury on both occasions, and an appeal to the High Court, Michael Stone remains convicted of the murders of Lin and Megan Russell, and the attempted murder of Josie Russell in 1996,” Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Fotheringham said.

“The CCRC commenced an extensive re-examination of the murder investigation in 2017, and has had access to all forensic evidence, documentation and exhibits from the original investigation, the review by Hampshire Police, details of the two Crown Court trials, and appeals to the High Court.

“All evidence from the examinations on the shoelace were recorded and disclosed to the CCRC.”