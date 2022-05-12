Levi Bellfield is a serial killer serving whole life jail terms for the murders of schoolgirl Milly Dowler and two young women.

The former bouncer and wheel clamper is said to have a particular hatred of blonde women and would trawl the streets of London looking for victims.

It is believed it would make sexual advances towards women waiting at bus stops and fly into a rage if they turned him down.

The killer was jailed in 2008 after he was convicted of bludgeoning to death students Amelie Delagrange, 22, and Marsha McDonnell, 19, between February 2003 and August 2004.

He was already in prison serving a whole life term for the murders and attempted murder when he was also found guilty of killing 13-year-old Milly Dowler.

Who is Levi Bellfield?

Levi Bellfield, now 53, was born Levi Rabbetts in Isleworth, west London, on 17 May 1968 and grew up on a council estate in the capital.

He had nine convictions by the time he was 20 – including his first for burglary as a child in 1981 and assaulting a police officer in 1990.

Bellfield worked as a nightclub doorman and also previously owned a wheel-clamping company.

The triple murderer, who is currently serving his sentence at HMP Frankland, in Durham, converted to Islam while behind bars and now calls himself Yusuf Rahim.

He is said to be the father of 11 children.

Who were his victims?

Milly Dowler

Levi Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing schoolgirl Milly Dowler following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011 (Surrey Police/PA)

Bellfield’s first victim was 13-year-old Milly Dowler, who was snatched from the street while walking from school to her home in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

Her remains were found six months later in woods in Yateley Heath, Hampshire - 25 miles from Walton-on-Thames - close to a car auction site known to Bellfield.

Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing the youngster and handed his second whole life sentence following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

Marsha McDonnell

Marsha McDonnell, one of the women murdered by Levi Bellfield (PA)

Almost two years later, in February 2003, killed again – this time targeting 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell after she got off a bus following a night out with friends.

The teenager was beaten over the head with a blunt instrument near her home in Hampton, London.

She died two days later in hospital.

Amelie Delagrange

French student Amelie Delagrange, 22, was visiting the UK when she was murdered by Bellfield on the streets of Twickenham, London (PA)

French student Amelie Delagrange, 22, was visiting the UK when she was murdered by Bellfield.

She had been strolling through the streets of Twickenham, in London, when she was attacked by the killer on 19 August 2004.

She was found severely injured in the street and died that same night in hospital.

Police linked the two killings within 24 hours of opening an investigation into her death.

Kate Sheedy

Levi Bellfield tried unsuccessfully to kill Kate Sheedy, then 18, as she crossed a road in Isleworth, London, on 28 May 2004 (PA)

Bellfield tried unsuccessfully to kill Kate Sheedy, then 18, as she crossed a road in Isleworth, London, on 28 May 2004.

The teenager had been walking home after celebrating her final day at Gumley House Convent School, where she was head girl, when Bellfield deliberately ran her down in his car, having become enraged when she crossed the road to avoid him.

He then repeatedly reversed over her body and drove off.

(Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

The attack resulted in a ruptured liver, punctured lung, broken ribs and collar bone, but she managed to crawl home and give police a description of Bellfield’s car.

Ms Sheedy missed her A-levels because of the attack but was granted her predicted grades by the exam board and went on to study history and drama at York University.

Unsolved

On the day Bellfield was convicted of murdering students Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange, the jury was unable to reach verdicts in connection with two other attacks.

Anna-Maria Rennie, 17, was attacked in Whitton, southwest London, in October 2001, and Irma Dragoshi, 33, in December 2003.

Both women were at bus stops when they were attacked.