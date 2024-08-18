Woman charged with murdering pensioner in Lewisham

Support truly

A woman has been charged with murdering a 72-year-old man in south-east London.

Christopher Brown was disocvered dead at a residential address on Polsted Road in Lewisham in the early hours of Thursday.

A post-mortem examination found that he had died from blunt force trauma, with Habiba Naveed, 34, arrested later that day.

The pair were known to one another, with Naveed charged with murder on Friday and remanded into custody following an appearance at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, led the investigation and the force said Naveed would next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Met quoting 736/15AUG.