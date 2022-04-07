Manhunt after murderer who killed girlfriend escapes open prison
Jason Mills, 49, was on day release from HMP Leyhill but failed to return
Police are hunting for a convicted murderer after he failed to return to prison.
Jason Mills, 49, was serving a life sentence at HMP Leyhill in Gloucester for the 2001 murder of his girlfriend.
He was on day release on Wednesday and attended a police station at 9.45am but failed to return to the Category D men’s prison that evening.
Mills was last seen wearing a black Nike cap, black vest, blue coat, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.
Police say he is known to have links to Essex, where the murder took place.
Anyone who sees Mills is urged not to approach him and to call 999 instead quoting reference 5222081856.
To give other information, call police on 101.
