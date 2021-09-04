Members of the LGBT community are being called on to help in the investigation of a suspected homophobic murder in east London.

Ranjith “Roy” Kankanamalage, 50, was found in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park with head injuries in the morning of August 16.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A port-mortem showed Kankanamalage, a gay man who lived in the east London area for many years, died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The Metropolitan Police has appealed for witnesses who were around the cemetery between 10pm and 7am on the night of August 15.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the attack.

The investigating team is also keen to talk to member of the LGBT community to find out more about the victim.

Detective Superintendent Pete Wallis said: “We are keen to understand the community that Roy chose to live in, and we are reaching out to various advisory groups including the LGBT community…

“So we can learn to understand that community so we can engage with them, and hopefully gain their confidence.”

The police has said the incident is being treated as a homophobic hate crime, although investigators say they are keeping an open mind.

Police officers will be at Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park on the weekend to hand out leaflets, and liaise with the public and anyone who may have knowledge about the events of that night.

Detective Superintendent Wallis said: "We’re looking to identify those witnesses who may have seen the victim in the park, and we’ve issued a photograph of him, but also who may have known the victim in the community."

Mr Kankanamalage’s family are being supported by specialist officers, and police are working with LGBT charity Galop to keep the community updated.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 0208 345 3865, 101, or Tweet MetCC quoting 1277/16. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.