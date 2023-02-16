LGBT+ broadcasters to hold minute silence for Brianna Ghey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seven LGBT+ broadcasters will hold a one-minute silence in memory of Brianna Ghey.

Gaydio, Hits Radio Pride, Pride Radio, Gorgeous Radio, Glitterbeam Radio, Trans Radio UK and Juice 1038 will commemorate the 16-year-old transgender teenager, from Cheshire, at 11am on Friday.

Before the silence, all the stations will simultaneously run a radio segment about the issue of discrimination and violence in the trans community by trans broadcaster and Hits Radio DJ Stephanie Hirst.

This is the first time that all the broadcasters have joined together for a broadcast.

Gaydio’s network content manager Kriss Herbert-Noble, who is coordinating the segment, said: “We felt it important to work across the LGBTQ+ radio sector, showing that as a community we stand together against hate.

“Trans people face daily challenges, and our role is to stand up and highlight these stories and voices.

“This event in particular has reverberated across the community and it’s right we take a stand and remember the life of a bright, young trans person.”

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park in the town shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Vigils have been held outside the Department for Education and across the UK and Ireland by people holding trans pride flags and placards.

A boy and girl, both 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with murder on Wednesday.

The pair were remanded at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday into youth detention accommodation ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 2.