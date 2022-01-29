Police are investigating a series of “high-value” burglaries and break-ins in north Devon, including the theft of a 19th-century lighthouse lantern worth nearly £1m.

The lantern stolen from Ilfracombe was believed to be the only operational device of its type in the world until it was dismantled for storage, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Weighing two tonnes, the lantern – said to be only one of three in existence – is constructed from around 12 separate brass frames with precisely cut curved glass sections, and dates back to the mid-to-late 1800s.

It is among several expensive items taken from a storage facility on the Mullacott industrial estate on Monday night – alongside a marine inboard motor, high-quality fishing tackle and power tools.

The break-in is being linked to a string of burglaries nearby between Sunday and Tuesday.

Also in Ilfracombe, vehicles were reported stolen in multiple areas, tools were taken from the Watermouth Inn, and a break-in at the Lee Memorial Hall community centre saw the theft of a marine engine, among other items.

In neighbouring Woolacombe, locks were reportedly cut on a number of motorcycles at a business in the town.

A man aged in his 30s from the West Midlands area has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is currently in police custody, the force said on Friday.

“We are keen to recover these items for the owners, some of which are of a particularly high value,” Detective Inspector Praveen Naidoo said.

“The break-in at the storage facility was one of a number of high-value burglaries and break-ins in the area that we believe are all connected.

“One of the items stolen in the burglary is of particular historical significance, being a lighthouse lantern dating back to the mid to late 1800s and is valued close to £1m. Until it was dismantled for storage, it was believed to be the only remaining operational lantern of its type in the world.

“We continue to investigate these crimes and are working with neighbouring forces.”

He added: “We are taking this matter extremely seriously and it is vital that anyone with any information that could assist us with our investigation contacts us immediately. We would especially like to hear from anyone who can help us to locate the stolen items.”

Ilfracombe is home to St Nicholas’ Chapel, which is said to house the oldest working lighthouse in England. It was not immediately clear whether the stolen lantern was once used there.

In 2013, the Grade I listed building was struck by lightning, which smashed three of the lighthouse’s glass panels and damaged the electrics, prompting the light to be replaced, the BBC reported.

