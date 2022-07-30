Lilia Valutyte murder: Police hunt man after fatal stabbing of 9 year old girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Lincolnshire have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following the murder of Lilia Valutyte.

The force said in statement: “As part of our fast-moving murder investigation, we now have CCTV images of a man who we need to locate. Any information, however small, may prove critical to our enquiries.”

Two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released without charge.

Nine-year-old Lilia was killed in a suspected stabbing in Boston, Lincolnshire on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the scene of the stabbing on Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm.

Detectives said the murder was an isolated incident.

East area commander, chief superintendent Kate Anderson, said on Friday: “Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends, and if any members of the public have information that might assist, please call 101, quoting incident 419 of 28 July, or they can report anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“Those who wish to leave flowers and tributes can leave them at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place.”

Ms Anderson earlier said that the force was “pursuing extensive lines of enquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation. You will see more officers patrolling the area, and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation.”

She said the girl’s parents were being supported by specialist officers while investigations continued.

“I can only imagine the grief and pain that they are going through. Their welfare and the welfare of those whom she knew are a priority for us,” Ms Anderson added.

Additional officers would be visible in the area to support the local community and the crime scene would remain cordoned off while “necessary evidence” was gathered, Ms Anderson said in a statement to the press.

“This incident has shocked our community in Boston, and I would like to reassure the community that we’re doing absolutely everything we can to progress the investigation and to support the family,” she said.

Local residents began paying tribute to Lilia, leaving flowers and notes near the cordon. One tribute read: “So sorry this cruel world has taken your life beautiful girl.

“May you be in the arms of the angels.”

Paul Skinner, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “The town is united in mourning following the very sad and tragic death of a nine-year-old girl in Boston. We can’t for one second imagine the pain the family and the young girl’s friends are going through and our heartfelt condolences go out to them.

“I understand this incident has left many people shocked and worried. As a council, we remain committed to working with our partners to make Boston a safer community for all.

“Residents and businesses in Boston town centre will experience disruption to some council services, including street cleansing and refuse collections today.

“As a sign of respect to the family of the nine-year-old girl, the council will fly a flag from the municipal buildings at half mast.”