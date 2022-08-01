For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.

Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was remanded into custody at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, where he was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Wearing a prison-issued grey tracksuit, he spoke only to confirm his name and was told a provisional trial date would be set at the next court hearing.

Lilia died after suffering what is believed to be a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm.

Lilia Valutyte was playing in the street before she was killed (Handout)

Lincolnshire Police have previously said Lilia’s parents were being supported by specially trained officers.

Skebas, a Lithuanian national, was detained after four CCTV images were released of a man detectives said they wished to trace.

The CCTV showed a man in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday, five minutes before Lilia was found dead.

Police at the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police said two people who were arrested earlier this week had now been released with no further action taken.

Lilia had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.

Floral tributes left near to the scene (Joe Giddens/PA)

Remanding Skebas into custody, Judge Simon Hirst told the defendant: “You will be next before the court on 19 September.

“I hope on that date I can give you a trial date, that is to say a date when your trial can take place.

“In the meantime you are remanded into custody.”

Earlier on Monday, Skebas appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a two-minute hearing.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, will appear at the same court for a plea hearing on 19 September.