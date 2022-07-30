Lillia Valutyte: Man, 22, arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police investigating the killing of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte in Lincolnshire have arrested a person on suspicion of murder.

The schoolgirl, a Lithuanian national, was killed in a suspected stabbing in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm Thursday evening.

After an appeal for information, police arrested a 22-year-old man in Boston central at 2.45pm on Saturday.

Two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released without charge.

On Saturday, police issued four CCTV images of a man they want to speak to but urged people not to approach him.

“Officers detained the man in the Boston Central Park area at around 2.45pm today (July 30),” the force said.

“The arrest follows a combination of intelligence and information supplied by several members of the public. We’d like to thank everyone for their assistance as we continue our investigation. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

The force added: “We are still encouraging anyone with information to contact us. You can do so via the major incident portal.

“There will continue to be a significant police presence in the town while our investigation progresses.

More follows...