Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures

Lauren Saint George, 25, convicted of infanticide

Andy Gregory
Monday 25 July 2022 15:56
(Independent)

A mother has been found guilty of killing her 10-week-old daughter six days after the girl was discharged into her parents’ care against the advice of healthcare professionals.

Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a fatal head injury and a leg fracture hours after a home visit from a social worker on 31 January 2018.

Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before violently shaking Lily-Mai and pulling and twisting her leg.

The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond Street Hospital on 2 February, when surgeons turned off her life support machine due to the extent of her brain damage.

Despite professionals at Barnet Hospital warning she was at risk of neglect, Haringey social services decided six days before the attack that Lily-Mai should be transferred to the sole care of her parents, Saint George and Darren Hurrell, also aged 25.

The Metropolitan Police initially said there was insufficient evidence to charge her parents but they both faced trial over Lily-Mai’s death after a coroner last year ruled she was unlawfully killed.

Mr Justice Spencer found Hurrell had no case to answer for charges of murder and manslaughter and threw out a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child against both parents.

A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for more than 11 hours to find Saint George, of Enfield in north London, not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

However, she was found guilty of a charge of infanticide by a majority of 10 to one.

The charge is an alternative verdict to murder where a mother kills her child while her mind is disturbed by a failure to recover from the effects of childbirth.

Saint George and Hurrell, of Alvaston in Derby, were both cleared of a separate charge of child cruelty.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in