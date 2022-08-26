For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who strangled a teenage girl to death after she rejected his sexual advances has been jailed.

At Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, Lewis Haines, 31, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the murder of Lily Sullivan in Wales last December.

The court heard how Haines killed Ms Sullivan after meeting her at a nightclub in Pembroke.

The pair kissed after meeting in the Out venue on 16 December and later went to a nearby alleyway together where they became more intimate.

Ms Sullivan was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town, the court heard.

After murdering Ms Sullivan, Haines walked past his victim's mother as she waited to pick her daughter up from a nearby garage.

Haines, a father-of-one, has confessed to murdering Ms Sullivan but denied sexual misconduct.

But after a trial of facts, Judge Paul Thomas QC concluded Haines had killed the teenager after she rebuffed his sexual advances.

“It is clear that Lewis Haines wanted to ensure that Lily died. His intention was to silence her,” the judge said.

“He didn't want anyone to know what had happened in the lane. I am sure, however, having been in that lane for some time with Lily and having had intimate contact with her up to a point, Lily decided that she was going home to meet her mother.

Lily Sullivan’s body was found in a nearby reservoir (Family handout/Dyfed-Powys Police/PA) (PA Media)

“She made it clear from the phone call if nothing else to her mother that she did not want the intimacy between her and Lewis Haines to go as far as sexual intercourse.

“Fuelled as he was by drink, I am sure that Lewis Haines was frustrated by this because he had expectations and hopes that it would go further.”

Haines claimed Ms Sullivan threatened to accuse him of rape and he did not want his partner and family to learn what had happened.

William Hughes QC, prosecuting, had argued that Haines “showed sexual interest in Lily” from the time he met her in the venue.

The court heard how Haines admitted they kissed in the alleyway where her jacket, mobile phone and tobacco were later found.

The teen's call to her mother at 2.47 am had been cut off mid-sentence and Mr Hughes said it was the Crown's belief that “Lily was attacked at that point”.

CCTV shows Lilly walking with her killer (Screengrab/Video Crown Prosecution)

He also said that it was their case that Ms Sullivan's cream-coloured lace crop top had been removed “forcibly” before she was pushed in the water.

John Hipkin QC, defending, said there was no forensic evidence of sexual contact between the pair or evidence the top had been torn from her body as it remained intact.

Haines claims he tried to pull Ms Sullivan out of the water, but the judge rejected this saying he had made no attempts to save her.

The defendant, who was wearing a white shirt and had a shaved head, held a hand to his head and looked up at the ceiling as the judge spoke.

The court heard how Anna Sullivan, who is the mother of Lily, was talking to her daughter on the phone as the attack started but the phone line cut out, with her mother attempting to call her daughter 30 times but to no avail.

Her last conversation took place when her daughter told her she will be meeting her at the garage.

“I’m on my way,” Lily had said. “I’m a couple of minutes away. I’m nearly there.”

Haines, who was reportedly crying and hysterical when he arrived home at 3.40am, told his girlfriend Maisie John that he had killed somebody.

Ms John said Haines' jeans were damp and he had blood on his arms.

She said Haines was “hysterical” and repeatedly asked to be taken to his mother’s house.

On the journey, he admitted: “I think she’s dead.”

Prior to the sentencing the Crown Prosecution Service released CCTV showing the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving the venue. Haines can be seen taking the 18-year-old’s purse in one clip.

You can find more information and advice for people affected by rape and sexual abuse at Rape Crisis or you can call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.