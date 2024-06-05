Woman, 23, killed in dog attack as animals seized from home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 23-year-old woman has died in a dog attack at a house in south west Ireland.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Ballyneety, in County Limerick, on Tuesday night at around 11.40pm.

The woman was discovered at the property and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken from the scene to Mid Western Regional Hospital, Limerick, where a post mortem examination will take place.

The dog involved in the incident was put down and several other dogs have been seized.

It comes just a week after a dog attack on a nine-year-old boy in Limerick city.

Issuing an alert on the attack on 29 May, Sergeant Ber Leetch said: “Nobody wants this to happen so be responsible for your dog. Protect your dog but also protect any people it may come in contact with.”

“You must know your dog and know if they are on the restricted dog breeds list, so look at the Dogs.ie website if you are not sure.”

Unlike in England and Wales, where five dogs are banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act, in Ireland, no breed of dog is currently banned.

However, owners of some breeds of “restricted” dogs must follow rules including keeping them on a short lead, having them with someone aged over 16 and placing a muzzle on them when out in public.

