Chef ‘cockroach bombed’ kitchen in act of revenge against boss

A chef who released 20 cockroaches from a jar into a pub kitchen has been sentenced after his actions were spotted on CCTV.

Tom Williams, 25, released the insects into the kitchen area of the Royal William IV pub in Lincoln, following a dispute with his former boss over holiday pay.

Williams had an argument over unpaid holiday pay after he left his job and threatened to “cockroach bomb” the kitchen, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

As a result of the 25-year-old’s actions, the pub lost about £22,000 because it was forced to close for a deep-clean.

The court heard that the cockroaches were released by Williams following a dispute which arose on 11 October and concerned the offer of £100 holiday pay.

David Eager, prosecuting, said that Williams had not been happy with the offer and that two days later, he had carried out his threat at the 170-year-old pub.

Mr Eager said: “He entered the premises and released a number of cockroaches. They are a non-native species of cockroach used to feed snakes and tarantulas.”

Williams, who normally kept the cockroaches in a jar to feed his other animals, warned another member of the kitchen staff not to touch the insects, saying that they were toxic, the court heard.

When the insects were discovered, the pub immediately phoned Environmental Health and pest control and closed the premises, the court heard.

“The effect it has had on staff and families is large,” the pub’s owner said in a statement which was read out by Mr Eager.

“It isn’t just the finances of the company, it was how the rest of the Royal William team, particularly the kitchen team, are upset with what happened,” he went on.

“They were depressed that someone who they worked alongside would be so callous towards them.”

The statement continued, saying that members of staff with children were particularly affected, as they had to stay late to clean the kitchen.

“They could no longer put their children to bed at night,” the statement read.

The pub was also forced to pay £22,000 to its insurance company to cover the damage caused, the court heard.

The court was told Williams had declined to comment. As well as this, he failed to attend his trial.

He was due to stand trial on 21 November but didn’t turn up.

On 28 November, he entered a guilty plea to burglary with intent.

Jeremy Janes, who was mitigating, said that the defendant had made several “poor choices”.

He said although Williams had a legitimate reason for going back to the pub, he accepted that he had taken the cockroaches with him in a jar.

"There was a legitimate dispute, he made a poor decision [regarding how] to go about recompense," he said.

Williams was subsequently sentenced to 17 months imprisonment suspended for two years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary with intent to cause criminal damage and failing to surrender for his trial.

As well as this, he also has to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work.

He also has four previous offences, battery, possession of a bladed weapon, ABH and being drunk and disorderly.

Passing sentence, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Williams: "One of the messages threatened to ‘cockroach bomb the pub.’ That is exactly what you did.

"This was revenge, you were targeting them."