Ex-primary school teacher to stand trial in October charged with kicking horse

Sarah Moulds entered a formal not guilty plea to the charge of causing unnecessary suffering to the animal on Monday.

Josh Payne
Monday 28 February 2022 15:12
Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at Lincoln Crown Court, Lincolnshire, where she is charged with cruelty to a horse (Danny Lawson/PA)
Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at Lincoln Crown Court, Lincolnshire, where she is charged with cruelty to a horse (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

A former primary school teacher will stand trial later this year charged with punching and kicking a horse.

Sarah Moulds is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the grey pony, named Bruce Almighty, in the vicinity of The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire, in November last year.

The 37-year-old was initially summonsed to court after footage was shared online showing a woman repeatedly slapping a horse when it ran into the road.

Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at court (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Wearing a black top and a grey skirt, Moulds spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and to enter a formal not guilty plea during a short hearing in front of Lincoln Crown Court Recorder Paul Mann QC on Monday.

At the time of the alleged incident, Moulds was participating in the Cottesmore Hunt, one of Britain’s oldest foxhound packs.

The footage of the alleged incident was investigated by the RSPCA after anti-hunting activists, the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, posted it to Twitter.

The animal charity described it at the time as “really upsetting” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Moulds, of Somerby, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, was granted unconditional bail to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for trial on October 17.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in