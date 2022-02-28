Ex-primary school teacher to stand trial in October charged with kicking horse
Sarah Moulds entered a formal not guilty plea to the charge of causing unnecessary suffering to the animal on Monday.
A former primary school teacher will stand trial later this year charged with punching and kicking a horse.
Sarah Moulds is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the grey pony, named Bruce Almighty, in the vicinity of The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire, in November last year.
The 37-year-old was initially summonsed to court after footage was shared online showing a woman repeatedly slapping a horse when it ran into the road.
Wearing a black top and a grey skirt, Moulds spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and to enter a formal not guilty plea during a short hearing in front of Lincoln Crown Court Recorder Paul Mann QC on Monday.
At the time of the alleged incident, Moulds was participating in the Cottesmore Hunt, one of Britain’s oldest foxhound packs.
The footage of the alleged incident was investigated by the RSPCA after anti-hunting activists, the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, posted it to Twitter.
The animal charity described it at the time as “really upsetting” and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Moulds, of Somerby, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, was granted unconditional bail to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for trial on October 17.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.