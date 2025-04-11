Woman who suffocated terminally ill father with pillow ‘to end his pain’ spared jail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman who suffocated her terminally ill father with a pillow in his bed to end his “delirious” levels of pain has been spared jail.

“Devoted daughter” Dr Lisa Davenport smothered her father Barry Davenport, 88, on the evening of 17 October 2022 in a so-called mercy killing at his home in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

The sentencing judge told Davenport, 55, he recognised he had “taken a merciful course” as he issued the warning: “I emphasise that however stressful the circumstances, no one is permitted to take matters into their own hands.”

The court heard the mother-of-two had carried “the burden and the privilege” of being her father’s primary carer during his painful final months, as he suffered from a number of severe health conditions including aggressive pancreatic cancer.

The 88-year-old had been “curled up in ball and holding his abdomen because of pain” the previous day and had expressed multiple wishes to die, with medical experts agreeing his death was expected within hours.

The Davenport family were “shocked and overwhelmed” at Mr Davenport’s rapid deterioration, with “distressed” Davenport also “frustrated” at what she saw as his lack of adequate medical care and pain relief.

The defendant was handed a suspended prison sentence of two years at Oxford Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

John Price KC, prosecuting, said that staff at Mr Davenport’s retirement complex and a doctor did not suspect foul play because his death was expected to be imminent.

“When the doctor certified his death at 10pm on October 17 it was believed to be due to natural causes,” he said.

“But that was not so, Mr Davenport had been in fact unlawfully killed by his daughter, this defendant Lisa Davenport.

“At about 7pm she had smothered her father with a pillow as he lay in his bed.”

Mr Price said Davenport confessed an hour later to a neighbour and friend of her father about what she had done and asked her not to say anything.

The following morning Davenport, who by this point was visibly drunk, also confessed to the manager of the retirement complex who then reported it to the police.

“Were it not for those confessions subsequently saying he had been unlawfully killed, it would have not been discovered,” Mr Price said.

“The evidence suggests that following his terminal diagnosis this defendant was a devoted carer of her father as his health declined.

“It is accurate to say that no one could have done more for a clearly dying parent than she did.”

The court heard that Mr Davenport was in a great deal of discomfort and there were difficulties in getting his pain management under control.

“This defendant was distressed by how her father appeared,” Mr Price said.

“She asked for him to receive more pain relief. This background might explain why a devoted daughter did what she did to her father that evening.

“The prosecution has always accepted that had there been a trial, it would have been the prosecution’s case that the motivation was clearly done in a ‘belief by the offender that it was an act of mercy’.

“This phrase is accurately describing her motivation for doing what she did.”

After killing her father, Davenport confessed to a friend of his, Angela Pountney.

Miss Pountney told police: “Lisa said, ‘I smothered him’. I was shocked and could not say anything, and said, ‘Please don’t tell me’.

“She said, ‘I smothered him’. She said, ‘You must not tell anybody and the family must not know because I will be sent to prison’.”

