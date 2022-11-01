For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing at a house in Merseyside.

Police received a report around 4.45am on Sunday that a 50-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest at an address on Bridge Road in Litherland.

The victim was taken to hospital with a serious life-threatening injury and died later that day.

A post-mortem examination will take place to establish his cause of death.

The arrested woman, also from Litherland, an area of Sefton five miles north of Liverpool city centre, is being questioned by police.

Officers are speaking to witnesses, checking CCTV and carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

A local woman, who asked not to be named, told the Liverpool Echo: “I’m just in shock. The pub had a Halloween party that night which sounded as you would expect at kicking-out time, so that’s what I thought I heard.

“You have things happen every so often but nothing like this, it’s just horrible to think about. There was a cordon there all Sunday but nobody really spoke about it or knew what was happening.”

Another woman, living on a nearby street said: “I think everyone is just in a state of shock.”

Detective chief inspector of Merseyside Police Matt Caton said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“An investigation is now underway, which is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened which has led to this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 242 of 30 October.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org