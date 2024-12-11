Man ordered to pay more than £800 for throwing cigarette butt on floor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been ordered to pay more than £800 for throwing a cigarette butt on the floor.

Carl Smith, 31, was issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice earlier this year for dropping the butt on the street, Bromley Council said.

He was then prosecuted after failing to pay the notice for littering in Market Square, Bromley, contrary to the Environmental Protection Act.

Smith, of New Addington, Croydon, pleaded guilty by the single justice procedure on December 3.

He was subsequently ordered to pay £833 by Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

The amount included a fine of £293, a surcharge of £117 and costs of £423 to be paid by January 14.

Bromley Council said it was the 12th prosecution it had carried out for littering since the beginning of September.

It added that they serve as a “warning to others to not discard unwanted items in the street, but to place them in a litter bin or take rubbish home”.

A Bromley Council spokesperson said: “On behalf of residents, the council has street-cleaning teams working seven days a week across the borough, keeping our streets neat.

“Littering undoes this work and is illegal, with our enforcement team issuing a fixed penalty notice to anyone seen littering.

“If payment is not received then prosecution will follow, with fines and costs being considerably higher than the fixed penalty notice.”