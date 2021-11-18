Counter terrorism police have confirmed that ‘significant items’ have been found at the home of the Liverpool maternity hospital bomber Emad al-Swealmeen.

Police also said that they had made contact with a relative of al-Swealmeen and would be speaking with them on Wednesday.

Investigators believe Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, built his bomb at a rented flat in the Sefton Park area of the city and were also checking for explosive materials at separate asylum accommodation where he lived.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of Counter Terrorism Police North West confirmed on Wednesday that “significant items have been found at both addresses.”

He also added that Emad al-Swealmeen was “believed to have been born in Iraq” and “officers have traced a relative of al-Swealmeen and we will be speaking with them today.”

Al-Swealmeen’s nationality has been a topic of speculation and he reportedly told friends he was Syrian. He had applied for asylum in 2014 claiming that he was from Syria but the authorities rejected his application on the grounds that he was from Jordan.

It was reported in The Times on Wednesday that the bomber’s next-of-kin, a relative who is overseas, had come forward to inform counterterrorism detectives that al-Swealmeen was born in Iraq.

Assistant Chief Constable Jackson said: “Counter Terrorism detectives leading the investigation into the terrorism incident on Sunday 14 November have formally identified the deceased as Emad al-Swealmeen.

“He is believed to have been born in Iraq and lived most recently at the Rutland Avenue address. Officers have traced a relative of al-Swealmeen and we will be speaking with them today. The scene at the hospital remains in place however the car has been removed and officers continue to conduct fingertip searches.

“It is expected that sections will be released in the coming days, but the scene will not be fully released until at least Sunday. The addresses at Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street continue to be searched and significant items have been found at both addresses. Rutland Avenue remains our main focus.”

Al-Swealmeen is believed to have been planning the attack since at least April this year.