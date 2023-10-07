Pedestrian fighting for life after crash in Liverpool city centre as woman arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pedestrian is fighting for his life after a two-vehicle crash in Liverpool’s city centre.

The man, aged 44, was taken to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning after a white Audi TT “travelling at a speed” collided with a private hire car, police said.

The private hire car then hit the pedestrian on The Strand, near its junction with Brunswick Street.

Police said the pedestrian is fighting for life and the private hire driver suffered injuries to his neck.

Officers are yet to locate the driver of the Audi, who made off on foot, while a passenger was detained at the scene.

A 53-year-old woman from Southport was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has been taken into custody.

The Strand has been closed by Merseyside Police while officers investigate.

Lead investigating officer, detective sergeant Kurt Timpson, said: “An investigation has been launched following this collision, which has left a 44-year-old man with serious injuries.

“While an arrest has been made in connection with the incident, the investigation is still very much in its early stages and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“I would ask that if you were in the area at the time or have premises nearby, to please review your CCTV or dashcam in case the incident was captured, including any footage of the Audi TT shortly before the incident. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help us with our ongoing enquiries.”