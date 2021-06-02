Man questioned after woman dies after falling from building

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman fell to her death from a city centre building in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to reports of a 18-year-old had fallen from a property on Union Street at around 10.40pm on Tuesday.

Despite the efforts of paramedics the young woman was declared dead at the scene. Police confirmed that her next of kin are being informed.

A 21-year-old suspect, who was known to the victim, is being questioned by officers, but Merseyside Police are keeping an “open mind” about the circumstances of the death.

Detective Inspector Craig Turner said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation and would appeal to anyone who has any information at all to come forward.

“Door-to-door and CCTV inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward.

“If you saw or heard any suspicious behaviour in Irwell Chambers or Union Street last night please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.