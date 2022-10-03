Jump to content

Man appears in court charged with murder of nine-year-old Olivia

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Eleanor Barlow
Monday 03 October 2022 10:44
Police motorcycles block the road to other traffic as a vehicle carrying Thomas Cashman arrives at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Olivia was fatally shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot on August 22.

Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured in the shooting, which happened just after 10pm.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, is also charged with the attempted murder of Ms Korbel and Nee, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Ms Korbel was in court for the hearing, along with Olivia’s father, John Francis Pratt, a number of police officers and more than 20 members of the media.

Cashman, wearing a pale T-shirt, was in handcuffs in the dock and surrounded by four police officers.

He spoke to give his name, date of birth and address.

The court heard the case could only be dealt with by the crown court.

During a short break while a date for his next appearance was arranged, Cashman sat with his head bowed.

Chairman of the magistrates’ bench Hugh Thompson said: “This matter is being sent to Liverpool Crown Court for 2pm this afternoon.”

Paul Russell, 40, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, also appeared in court, charged with assisting an offender.

The court heard he was alleged to have assisted Cashman by driving him away from the scene and disposing of clothing.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 31.

