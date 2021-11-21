Liverpool explosion: Hero taxi driver says ‘it’s a miracle that I’m alive’

The taxi driver who escaped from the Liverpool terror attack has said “it’s a miracle” that he is alive and thanked the public for their “amazing generosity”.

David Perry had driven the Liverpool attacker, Emad al-Swealmeen, to the city’s maternity hospital on Remembrance Sunday and was caught up in the bomb blast.

He managed to flee the car just before it went up in flames.

In a statement, issued through Greater Manchester Police, Mr Perry condemned the attack as an “evil act” and said that he was grateful that no others were injured by the blast.

He also thanked all the staff at the women’s hospital and the medics and police officers who looked after him.

Mr Perry escaped with some injuries and was treated in hospital after the attack but was discharged the same day.

The bomb used in the incident was a homemade explosion with ball bearings attached to it. It is believed that the explosive device didn’t work properly and might have gone off prematurely.

Mr Perry said: “On behalf of myself, Rachel and our family, we would like to say thank you to everyone for all your get well wishes and for your amazing generosity. We are completely overwhelmed by it.

“A special thanks to the staff at the Liverpool women’s hospital, the staff and medical team at Aintree hospital, Merseyside Police and Counter Terrorism Policing, who have all been amazing.”

Mr Perry described his escape saying: “I feel like it’s a miracle that I’m alive” and added that he was “so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act.”

The statement ended: “I now need time to try to come to terms with what’s happened and focus on my recovery both mentally and physically.

“Please be kind, be vigilant and stay safe.”

Police are still working to understand Emad al-Swealmeen’s motivation for planning and going through with the bomb attack.

Al-Swealmeen, who died in the blast, had converted to Christianity in the years previous and had been confirmed at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral.

He had reportedly arrived in the UK from the Middle East in 2014 and had an application for asylum rejected the following year.

It has been reported that his mother is Iraqi and his father is Jordanian. Al-Swealmeen apparently grew up in a middle-class expat environment in Jordan, Iraq, and Dubai, where his family is today,The Sunday Times reported.