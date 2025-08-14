Man accused of driving into Liverpool parade crowds faces new charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade faces an additional 24 charges, including two relating to alleged victims who were babies.

Paul Doyle, 53, was in tears as he appeared via videolink from prison for the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Thursday.

He was originally charged with seven offences after the incident on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday, May 26.

Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday heard six of the new charges relate to children, including two babies, one aged six months at the time and one aged seven months.

Doyle, wearing a grey T-shirt, did not enter any pleas during the hearing, which lasted about 20 minutes.

He appeared to be struggling to speak through tears as he confirmed his name at the start of the hearing.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC adjourned the case until September 4, when Doyle is expected to enter pleas.

Several relatives of the victims and more than 20 members of the media were in court.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds who were leaving the waterfront after the parade.

The new indictment, which was not read out in court, now has 31 counts relating to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77.

Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool, is charged with 19 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, three counts of wounding with intent, one count of dangerous driving and one count of affray.

Earlier this year, a provisional trial date was fixed for November 24, and the case is expected to last three to four weeks.