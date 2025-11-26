For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Royal Marine is facing prison after he admitted ploughing his car into football fans at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade in an act of “calculated violence”, injuring 134 people.

Paul Doyle, 54, had initially denied using his car as a weapon as he was accused of 31 charges relating to 29 victims, including a six-month-old baby and a 77-year-old pensioner.

Some pedestrians - including children – were left trapped under the two-tonne Ford Galaxy Titanium in the horrific incident on 26 May, when 750,000 fans had gathered to celebrate Liverpool FC winning the Premier League title.

It was “sheer luck” no one was killed in the city centre attack, police said. The devastating scenes “struck at the heart of a city united in joy, leaving fear in its wake”, prosecutors said. “This was not a momentary lapse by Paul Doyle — it was a choice he made that day and it turned celebration into mayhem,” they added.

A jury was sworn in for Doyle to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday. But the driver dramatically changed his pleas on Wednesday when the prosecution was due to open its case.

open image in gallery Paul Doyle sobbed as entered guilty pleas ( PA )

Appearing wearing a dark suit and tie, Doyle bowed his head and clasped his hands together as he admitted to dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.

He was allowed to sit down as he sobbed in the dock, responding with a broken voice as he replied “guilty”when each charge was put to him.

The married father-of-three was warned he should expect a lengthy jail term when he is sentenced next month.

Remanding him in custody, the Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary, said: “It’s inevitable that there will be a custodial sentence of some length and you must prepare yourself for that outcome.”

Doyle had been expected to argue he had acted in a panic when he collided with the crowd. But prosecutors claim dashcam footage showed he lost his temper and deliberately drove at fans as he tried to collect a friend from the parade, turning celebration into “mayhem”.

open image in gallery Pedestrians were trapped under the car ( AFP via Getty )

“By entering guilty pleas, Doyle has finally accepted that he intentionally drove into crowds of innocent people during Liverpool FC’s victory parade,” said Sarah Hammond, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire.

“Dashcam footage from Doyle’s vehicle shows that as he approached Dale Street and Water Street, he became increasingly agitated by the crowds. Rather than wait for them to pass, he deliberately drove at them, forcing his way through.

“Driving a vehicle into a crowd is an act of calculated violence. This was not a momentary lapse by Paul Doyle — it was a choice he made that day and it turned celebration into mayhem.”

She commended the “bravery of emergency services who acted swiftly at the scene”.

She added: “There can be no doubt that their actions saved lives.

“Liverpool as a city has shown resilience and unity in the face of this awful act, and I hope the victims, their families and anyone affected will feel justice has been done.”

Many of Doyle’s victims are still recovering from their injuries, after more than 100 people were hurt in the seven-minute rampage as he drove against the flow of fans leaving the parade in a bid to collect a friend.

Police previously revealed they believed he had followed an ambulance onto Water Street after a roadblock was temporarily lifted for crews to attend to a person having a heart attack.

Doyle was dragged from his vehicle by outraged crowds before he was arrested at around 6pm.

His youngest victim was Teddy Eveson, whose parents later revealed he was thrown about 15 feet down the road in his pram when the crash happen.

open image in gallery It was ‘sheer luck’ no-one was killed in the rampage, police said ( Crown Prosecution Service )

Following Doyle’s change to guilty pleas, Merseyside Police Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “It is hard to forget the shocking scenes from that day.

“What should have been a day of celebration for the city turned into a distressing and frightening experience which we know continues to have a physical and psychological impact on many people.

“Thousands of people had gathered in the city to watch the Liverpool FC parade and it is only by sheer luck that nobody was killed because of Doyle’s reckless actions.

“In just seven minutes his dangerous driving meant that his car collided with more than 100 people, including children, in some cases trapping people underneath and causing serious injuries.”

He continued: “We know that a lot of people are still recovering from the injuries they suffered on that day and our thoughts remain with them and those that continue to be affected.

“We hope that the knowledge Doyle is now facing a considerable prison sentence will be able to help those affected to move on with their lives.”

Doyle is due to sentenced on 15 and 16 December.