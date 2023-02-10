Riot police called to protests outside asylum-seeker hotel as police van set on fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Riot police have been called out to a hotel for asylum-seekers after clashes between protesters in Merseyside.

A police van was seen on fire outside the property as hundreds of people demonstrated in Knowsley, just outside the city.

Refugee charity Care4Calais said its staff were trapped in a car park.

“Still seems out of control,” a spokesperson tweeted. “The police all ran up the road outside the hotel about 20 mins ago, and didn’t come back. Lots of shouting,” they tweeted.

“We can’t imagine the terror of the people inside the hotel.”

Merseyside Police said officers in Prescot were dealing with two groups of protesters.

“At around 6.30pm, officers were facilitating an initially peaceful protest and counter-protest,” the force said.

“During the evening, missiles have reportedly been thrown and damage caused to a police vehicle. No injuries have been reported at this time.

“Additional officers are in the area to deal with these incidents.”

More follows on this breaking news story