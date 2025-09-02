Man charged over alleged sexual assault of boy at Loch Ness campsite

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in his tent at a campsite.

Police received a report that the child had been approached in his tent at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite, near Drumnadrochit, between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday July 31.

Officers said that a 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident in the Highlands.

The man will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court in due course.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.