Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Man charged over alleged sexual assault of boy at Loch Ness campsite

The incident was reported to police in July

Lucinda Cameron
Tuesday 02 September 2025 08:41 BST
Police said a man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Police said a man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA)

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in his tent at a campsite.

Police received a report that the child had been approached in his tent at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite, near Drumnadrochit, between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday July 31.

Officers said that a 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident in the Highlands.

The man will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court in due course.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in