Court hearing for pensioner accused of murdering woman who disappeared in 1984

William Hodge, 78, has been accused of murder and of attempting perverting the course of justice.

Nick Forbes
Tuesday 11 June 2024 11:38
A preliminary hearing took place at Glasgow High Court on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A preliminary hearing took place at Glasgow High Court on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

A preliminary hearing has taken place in the case of a pensioner accused of murdering a woman who disappeared in 1984.

Marion Hodge was 34 years old when she disappeared from Lockerbie in Dumfries and Galloway in July 1984. Her body has never been found.

The mother-of-two was declared legally dead by the Court of Session in Edinburgh in 1992.

William Hodge, 78, is accused of murder and of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Hodge, who lives in a care home in Bristol, was not required to attend the hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

He has not appeared on petition and is not on bail.

There has been no plea.

Judge Lord Scott ordered that the parties should next appear at a further virtual hearing on July 10 before Lord Mulholland, who will be dealing with the case going forwards.

An eventual six-day court hearing has been set for March 11 2025.

