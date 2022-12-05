Two teenagers face trial over stabbing murder of boy, 17

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two teenage boys are facing a trial next year charged with the murder by stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Cambridge.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, on November 19.

Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested at properties in south London, appeared before Cambridge Crown Court on Monday charged with Jesse’s murder.

They were not asked to enter a plea and no application for bail was made.

Both defendants were remanded in custody until a plea hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on January 6.

Judge Mark Bishop set a provisional trial date of May 30, 2023, with the venue to be confirmed.