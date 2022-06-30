Logan Mwangi: 14-year-old who murdered boy, 5, named

The boy suffered 56 ‘catastrophic’ external injuries similar to those found in victims of a high-speed crash

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 30 June 2022 16:39
(PA)

A 14-year-old who murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi has been named after a judge lifted an anonymity order today at Cardiff Crown Court.

Logan’s battered body was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July, just a few hundred metres from the flat he shared with his family.

Craig Mulligan was detained for a minimum of 15 years after being found guilty of Logan’s murder.

The five-year-old’s mother and stepfather have also been jailed for life for the killing.

John Cole, 40, was told he would spend at least 29 years behind bars, while Angharad Williamson, 31, will serve a minimum of 28 years’ imprisonment for her son’s murder.

The boy, also known as Logan Williamson, suffered 56 “catastrophic” external injuries similar to those found in victims of a high-speed crash or a fall from a height, the court was told.

The River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, Wales, in the vicinity where the body of five-year-old Logan Mwangi was discovered

(PA)

During Thursday’s sentencing trial, Ms Justice Jefford said: “You are responsible for Logan’s death and all the anguish that has followed from it.

“Because he was killed in his own home, it is not possible to be sure what has happened to him.

“Shortly before his death, at which time he was 3ft 5in and weighed only 3st 1lb, he was subjected to a brutal attack.”

The judge described the injuries Logan had suffered and added: “Also the sort of injuries seen in abused children.

Angharad Williamson, 31, and John Cole, 40, have been sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court

(South Wales Police)

“Inflicting these injuries on a small, defenceless five-year-old is nothing short of horrific.”

Both Williamson and Mulligan were found guilty of a further charge of perverting the course of justice - an offence Cole had admitted before trial.

The youngster, described as a “smiling, cheerful little boy”, was found by police in the river on the morning of 31 July 2021, partially submerged, and dressed in dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top.

According to experts, Logan’s injuries could only have been the result of a “brutal and sustained assault” in the hours, or days, prior to his death.

They also said the injuries were “consistent with child abuse”.

Prosecutors told the court that Logan had been “dehumanised” by his family in the months and weeks leading up to his death.

The five-year-old’s stammer allegedly worsened, becoming particularly bad around Cole. He also wet himself more frequently and began self-harming.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in