Logan Mwangi: 14-year-old who murdered boy, 5, named

A 14-year-old who murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi has been named after a judge lifted an anonymity order today at Cardiff Crown Court.

Logan’s battered body was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July, just a few hundred metres from the flat he shared with his family.

Craig Mulligan was detained for a minimum of 15 years after being found guilty of Logan’s murder.

The five-year-old’s mother and stepfather have also been jailed for life for the killing.

John Cole, 40, was told he would spend at least 29 years behind bars, while Angharad Williamson, 31, will serve a minimum of 28 years’ imprisonment for her son’s murder.

The boy, also known as Logan Williamson, suffered 56 “catastrophic” external injuries similar to those found in victims of a high-speed crash or a fall from a height, the court was told.

The River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, Wales, in the vicinity where the body of five-year-old Logan Mwangi was discovered (PA)

During Thursday’s sentencing trial, Ms Justice Jefford said: “You are responsible for Logan’s death and all the anguish that has followed from it.

“Because he was killed in his own home, it is not possible to be sure what has happened to him.

“Shortly before his death, at which time he was 3ft 5in and weighed only 3st 1lb, he was subjected to a brutal attack.”

The judge described the injuries Logan had suffered and added: “Also the sort of injuries seen in abused children.

Angharad Williamson, 31, and John Cole, 40, have been sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court (South Wales Police)

“Inflicting these injuries on a small, defenceless five-year-old is nothing short of horrific.”

Both Williamson and Mulligan were found guilty of a further charge of perverting the course of justice - an offence Cole had admitted before trial.

The youngster, described as a “smiling, cheerful little boy”, was found by police in the river on the morning of 31 July 2021, partially submerged, and dressed in dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top.

According to experts, Logan’s injuries could only have been the result of a “brutal and sustained assault” in the hours, or days, prior to his death.

They also said the injuries were “consistent with child abuse”.

Prosecutors told the court that Logan had been “dehumanised” by his family in the months and weeks leading up to his death.

The five-year-old’s stammer allegedly worsened, becoming particularly bad around Cole. He also wet himself more frequently and began self-harming.

