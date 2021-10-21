A teenager has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose body was found in a river in South Wales.

The 14-year-old boy has not been named due to his age and is due to appear in Cardiff Magistrates’ Court later, South Wales Police said.

Logan - also known as Logan Williams - was found dead in Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called following reports of a missing child at 5.45am on 31 July.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where it was confirmed he had died.

Logan’s step-father, John Cole, 39 was charged with murder while Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30 and another boy have already appeared in court in connection with the five-year-old’s death.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, said: “This is a very harrowing case for all involved and I extend my deepest sympathies to Logan’s family and friends.

“This remains an extensive and sensitive investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team and I am grateful to the local community for its support and understanding while we have continued to gather evidence across several scenes.”

A provisional trial date for all 31 January next year with a time estimate of four weeks.