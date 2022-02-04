Logan Mwangi: Mother denies murdering five-year-old son after body found in river
Angharad Williamson, 30, reported five-year-old missing hours before he was found with multiple injuries
A mother has pleaded not guilty to murdering her five-year-old son whose body was discovered in a river in South Wales.
Angharad Williamson, 30, is charged with killing Logan Mwangi - also known as Logan Williamson - at their home in Sarn, Bridgend, south Wales, last year.
Logan was found in the Ogmore River in Bridgend on 31 July after being reported missing by Williamson at 5.45am the same day.
He was then taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.
Before his death - which charges allege to have happened between 28 July and 1 August - Logan suffered a number of injuries including a torn liver, an internal injury to the back of his head and a broken collarbone, according to alleged medical evidence.
On Friday, a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court saw Williamson deny another charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.
Previously, she pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice allegedly moving Logan’s body to another area, removing his clothing, washing blood-stained bed linen and filing a false missing person report with police.
John Cole, 39, of Sarn, south Wales also appeared in court and denied causing or allowing the death of a child.
Cole has also pleaded not guilty to murder, and guilty to perverting the course of justice.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified due to his age, previously denied murder and perverting the course of justice.
The trial is expected to last for six weeks and is due to begin on 14 February 2022.
