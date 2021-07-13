Girl, 10, is one of three victims of London acid attack

A 10-year-old girl is one of three victims of an acid attack in north London, police have confirmed.

The young girl, a 36-year-old woman, and a 43-year-old man were injured in the attack, the Metropolitan Police told The Independent.

No motive has been established and no arrests have yet been made, the spokeswoman added.

Police are appealing for information in their investigation into the attack that happened on Monday 12 July.

Officers were called to a block of flats in the Beaufort Park area of Colindale at approximately 7.20pm.

The three people were injured after a corrosive substance was thrown at them, the Met Police said.

They were taken to hospital and, at this stage, their conditions are not thought to be life threatening, the force added.

Some officers were also treated at the scene for the effects of the substance, and none of their conditions are thought to be serious.

Pictures of the scene show emergency services vehicles, including fire engines, on the residential street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6733/12July.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.