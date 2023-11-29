For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A paramedic was shoved out the back of an ambulance and left writhing in pain on the floor by an abusive patient who urinated in the back and made homophobic comments.

The 30-year-old paramedic is seen on CCTV landing hard on his elbow after being pushed from the vehicle outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, in west London.

CCTV footage then shows the patient clambering down and trying to make his escape on foot in the attack earlier this year.

The medic, who remained anonymous, said: “It was very painful – so much so I thought I had broken my arm at first. There was such a sharp pain and then numbness.”

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) shared the video to highlight attacks on ambulance crews, with 561 reports of physical assaults in the last year and 38 prosecutions.

The medic is shoved out the back door of the ambulance (LAS)

The LAS said the patient, who urinated in the ambulance, had already verbally abused the ambulance crew and used homophobic language because both men had long hair.

The suspect was caught by police shortly after and made to pay compensation to the injured paramedic through the courts.

The paramedic added: “I’m glad this went to court because it reminds people this an unacceptable way to treat us and needs to be stopped.

“We come to work to help people, not for this. I always wear a body-worn camera now and I make sure I’m never alone with some patients who I think might be a risk.”

Paramedic clutches his elbow after the fall (LAS)

Chief paramedic Dr John Martin is backing a “Work Without Fear” campaign to promote a no-violence culture and help create a safer work environment for front-line workers.

He said: “Our ambulance crews and call handlers come to work to help Londoners at times of need.

“It is one of the best jobs in the city but we cannot, and will not, accept violence or physical threat towards them.

“Working with our partners, we will do everything possible to keep them safe, including securing convictions where possible.”