Animal Rebellion protesters to face trial over milk stunts at London stores

Two activists face a Crown Court trial in April over milk-pouring stunts at two high-end department stores in central London.

Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26, and Stephen Bone, 40, who are members of the Animal Rebellion protest group, face two charges of criminal damage and two charges of damaging property on October 7.

The pair are accused of stealing milk from Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges before damaging display shelves and a carpet at the first store and a “display of cheeses” at the second.

Pontes, from Islington, north London, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday to plead not guilty to the charges.

She faces trial on April 24 next year alongside Bone, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, who has previously denied the charges.