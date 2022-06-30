Man arrested after Polish man assaulted on arrival in London
Police say incident not being treated as hate crime after 33-year-old voluntarily attends police station
A man has been arrested after a Polish man was assaulted shortly after arriving in London.
The 33-year-old man voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
He has since been released under investigation.
It comes after a man in his 30s was assaulted on Elizabeth Street near Victoria Coach Station shortly before 8pm on Saturday 18 June.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries before being discharged.
Police said the injured man was Polish, but the incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime.
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or to tweet @MetCC, with the reference CAD 7204/18JUN.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
